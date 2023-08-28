Baby number 2

ADDING another chapter to their journey, fashion and beauty mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have joyously welcomed the arrival of their second child.

The multi-talented Rihanna, who already shares a 15-month-old son named RZA with A$AP Rocky, recently gave birth to their newest family member, as reported by various media sources.

The exciting news of her second pregnancy was unveiled during her captivating performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. Radiantly dressed in an all-red ensemble that elegantly showcased her baby bump, Rihanna confirmed the swirling pregnancy speculation that had encircled her.

While keeping the specifics shrouded in secrecy, insiders reveal that the baby was born discreetly on Aug 3. The couple have yet to disclose the name they have chosen for their baby, although there are indications that it begins with the letter “R”.

In a manner reminiscent of her initial pregnancy, Rihanna remained active and vibrant, gracing events in stunning and chic attire that beautifully accentuated her growing belly.

Similarly, in line with their previous pregnancy, the couple chose to maintain an air of mystery around the gender of their second child.

Tracing back to their origins, Rihanna’s connection with A$AP Rocky traces back to their joint performance of Cockiness at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, which was followed by a collaborative tour the subsequent year.

Yet, it was only in 2020 that they publicly confirmed their romantic involvement, eventually making a prominent appearance at the illustrious 2021 Met Gala.

Heartfelt congratulations go out to the radiant couple as they embrace this new chapter of parenthood once again.