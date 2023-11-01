BAC is not your usual speakeasy bar

This cosy bar has an exclusive, opulent vibe

SPEAKEASIES, sometimes referred to as hidden bars, have proliferated all over the world, and Bukit Damansara is no exception. Your nights will be jazzed up by the unique places that have sprouted here. In Damansara Heights, we found BAC, a tucked-away speakeasy that is popular with partygoers. Contrary to some bars that might become extremely noisy and showy, BAC provides its patrons with a subdued, unique experience. Before starting his own bar, 30-year-old owner MattMan – as he asked to be called – had been working in clubs and bars since he was 21 years old. The entire concept of BAC was inspired by a movie he once watched that dealt with drinking. When Matt sensed a fantastic opportunity to open his own place, he seized it. Hiring isn’t as difficult as it would seem because there are so many people wanting to work, but finding qualified staff, in Matt’s opinion, has been one of his toughest challenges.

For Matt, this has been an issue both before and after the epidemic. “Thank God, I finally have the right people working with me,” he said. Matt also shared how the fragile economy is causing difficulties. Alcohol costs are rising, and it is not easy to determine whether to raise the prices of food and drink. However, Matt emphasised that he has no immediate plans to increase prices. Matt said that he is grateful for the way he started this bar, and that if given the option to do things over again, he wouldn’t alter a thing. “Nobody is perfect, and I feel it’s all in the past now,” he said. “I cherish how I started.” One thing that sets BAC apart from most other bars is that it serves a whole main dish with a choice of selections. Other bars simply serve little appetisers. There is a reasonable choice of appetisers and dishes, including vegetarian alternatives.

“The meal is fully prepared in advance, and we guarantee that it will reach your table in less than 10 minutes.” Good drinks, quick service, and a great environment are all available at BAC, he said. Matt claimed that even before BAC opened, he had a premonition that it would be a huge success. He knew it would succeed since he “had experience running a bar for about 12 years”. A fantastic time is guaranteed at the restaurant bar. The interior’s design is modest. All the walls are painted black, decorated with some colourful artwork, to complement the mood of the bar’s music, which covers various eras. For parties that desire some privacy, there are two private rooms. BAC also has a no-smoking policy; it is so serene and clean that I can practically smell the flavour of their cocktails.

We tried their PG13 Udon noodles and their Rated R thin stir-fried noodles. The meal is simple yet quite delicious. It matches up nicely with msot beverages. We also tried out the Prawnstar, a Sabah tiger prawn grilled with brown butter belacan sambal and tamarind dressing. The prawn is another reason why you should definitely visit BAC. For drinks, we tasted Paloma Picante. It has a lime zest, salt, and smoked paprika stripe running down the edge of the glass. Infused with jalapenos, the Arquitecto tequila, Machetazo mescal, sour lime syrup, East Imperial grapefruit soda, and saline solution make for a refreshing drink. The Atas Ayam Goreng and Corny East were two of their side dishes that we also enjoyed. The ingredients for Corny East include fried baby corn, Sarawak pepper hollandaise, and lime, whereas Atas Ayam Goreng is made with cincalok fried chicken, pickles, lacto chilli mayo, and fish sauce fried chicken. There are also a few other options, like soup, salad, and shiitake mushrooms.