Back-breaking work

IN today’s digital era, people spend more than 10 hours a day in front of a screen. We frequently flip between television, computers, smartphones, and tablets in both our personal and work lives. The majority of us rarely consider our health unless it interferes with our daily lives.

A human was created to be active. Despite a large number of studies concluding that a sedentary lifestyle causes significant back issues and other serious health conditions, inactivity continues to be prevalent. If you work in an office and spend most of your day sitting, you will likely encounter back pain.

Sitting at a desk for eight hours every day can cause stiffness and tension, resulting in significant discomfort when working. If your job requires you to constantly twist or bend, you may be at a greater risk of developing back pain.

Common causes of office back pain

While back pain may strike out of nowhere, you may still be able to identify common back stressors by analysing your daily routine. The majority of office workers spend their whole 40-hour workday in front of multiple displays, laptops, computers, and other devices. Sitting for long periods of time can be a primary factor in back pain, resulting in greater tension on the back, neck, arms, and legs, as well as tremendous pressure on the back muscles and spinal discs.

Another common cause of office back discomfort is poor posture. A person may slide forward in their chair, slouch, or lean toward their computer during the workplace. Fatigue might also cause employees to adopt an overly relaxed sitting or standing posture.

A workspace’s layout may also contribute to poor posture or strained motions. If an employee has to frequently twist or reach, they will certainly develop back pain. A crowded office can also produce tension if employees are unable to move freely.

How to reduce back pain at work

The following suggestions will ensure that your workspace is as comfy as possible and causes you the least amount of back injury:

Motion is medicine

Movement is essential in order to protect your spine during the day. Go for a walk during breaks and lunchtime. Resist the urge to eat at your desk and get moving.

There are countless innovative devices on the market that can enhance posture or remind you to move. These items encourage proper posture by vibrating after continuous device use. Consider smartwatches, which buzz to remind you to stand up and stretch. Although there is no published data yet and it is not promoted as a medical device, the concept appears intriguing!

Throughout your hectic day, the alarm on your phone or computer can also be a useful tool. Aim to stand and move every half-hour while at work. Small pauses during the day can substantially ease neck and back pain, whether they consist of standing and stretching or rehydrate.

Back stretches

Ideally, employees should stretch their bodies at least once every hour and this can be done by walking and performing stretches. If you’re seeking a more direct solution, try this back exercise called “Big Hug” back stretches. Firstly, hug your body, placing the right hand on your left shoulder and the left hand on your right shoulder. Then just breathe in and out, releasing the area between your shoulder blades.

Additional stretches were also suggested. As being static for hours strains the muscles that keep you in that posture, you should at least attempt to stand up and perform some stretches so that your muscles will contract and not just stay in one place.