Back from the undead

The cast of Hocus Pocus 2 talk about how the original is such a classic as well as their feelings on the sequel

THE fantasy-comedy sequel Hocus Pocus 2 reunites Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker for their second round as the hilarious Sanderson sisters, who have returned to cause mayhem on Salem, the city where they were condemned for witchcraft in the 1600s. The only ones who can stop them are a trio of plucky teenagers named Becca, Izzy, and Cassie. During a virtual press conference last week, we got some behin-the-scenes information about the film from some of the cast, including Midler (who plays Winifred Sanderson), Najimy (Mary Sanderson), Whitney Peak (Becca), Belissa Escobedo (Izzy), Lilia Buckingham (Cassie), Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson), and Sam Richardson (Gilbert). Midler said: “[I] realised, oh, we’re really gonna do this. This was kind of a dream come true, it really was. I mean, I’ve been, I don’t want to say, agitating but kind of like after I realised it was actually a phenomenon, I started asking people around my age and people like that, don’t you think they would be interested in a sequel? This was a long time ago. This was like 15 years ago, something like that. So here we are.” Najimy also expressed that you never know how a movie may affect a viewing public. “So, I think there was something in this film, like Wizard of Oz-ish, where the generation shows it to their kids, and shows it to their kids. So it becomes part of the fabric of the history of the family.”

Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher stated that the plot and honouring the first film and moving into the sequel as well as making sure the characters are given enough justice to move it into a new generation are her goals mission behind some of the great scenes. She said: “The musical numbers are there for story. As I like to say, I didn’t feel like I could compete with I Put a Spell on You which Bette and Marc Shaiman wrote. And I mean, there was an original song ... Can’t compete with that. So I didn’t try. “So we stayed really focused on trying to stay more towards the story. And we just had so many fun options of songs to choose from. And that’s where we landed. And who doesn’t want to see Bette Midler sing?” Watching Doug Jones reprise his role as Billy Butcherson, whom he played in the original 1993 film, is another interesting high point. Jones talked on how he came to be so loved and popular. “Probably because I was a zombie before zombies were cool. And I was not a brain-eating zombie. That’s a big difference. I just wanted to go back to sleep. That’s all I want, really. I don’t want to eat anything. I just want to be left alone, really. “So I think goofy, floppy fun. And he kind of matches the energy and the floppiness and the fun and the overdone characters of the sisters.

“I was 32 when I played him the first time. I was 61 playing him the second time, big difference. Two minutes have passed in the last 29 years. He came back right away, voice and everything. I don’t know how that happened. But it was kind of magical.” Being a part of Hocus Pocus 2 was truly Sam Richardson’s dream come true. The talented star said he had always been a movie enthusiast. “To be in the movie as a fan of the movie from growing up and getting to watch these three and these three and [Doug Jones], as a fan in my eyes and watching myself, it’s a so many levels of inception.” theSun later had an exclusive Zoom interview with the sequel’s heroic trio – played by Buckingham, Peak and Escobedo – to learn more about their experience being in the movie. We asked the girls about their biggest challenges working with such talented actors in this film. Escobedo explained: “I think it just being like so iconic, you know the original is so iconic, like reading it and being like ‘okay, we can do this, we gotta do this’, that’s hard.” Buckingham added saying finding the same “energy” that they have in the first one and being able to embodied in the second one as the protagonists was tough for them.