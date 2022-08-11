Backstreet Boys pay tribute to late Aaron Carter

THE Backstreet Boys paid tribute to the late Aaron Carter during their European tour concert in London on Sunday night (Monday in Malaysia).

Footage shared online showed Backstreet Boy member Kevin Richardson, acknowledging the news of his passing during a performance that included Aaron’s brother Nick, who was fighting back tears.

In a video uploaded on Twitter by the review website All That Dazzles, Richardson told the audience at London’s The 02 venue that the band had “heavy hearts since we lost a family member yesterday.”

The clip also shows a silent Nick Carter being comforted by his bandmates before the group went on to dedicate a performance of their 2013 hit Breathe to their former touring companion.

In a statement posted later on Instagram, Nick Carter shared a series of images of the brothers together as children, teens, and adults along with a caption detailing his tribute.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” the caption read.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth ... God, Please take care of my baby brother.”

Angel Carter, Aaron’s twin sister, also posted an Instagram tribute to the I Want Candy singer, alongside family photos of the pair as babies and young children.

“To my twin ... I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,“ she wrote. “My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you ... and I promise to cherish them.”

Angel added: “I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.”