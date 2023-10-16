Bad Bunny announces new album and release date

A YEAR after the success of his award-winning album Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny is set to delight his fans with fresh music. In a promotional video posted on the artist’s official Instagram on Monday, the singer of Mia announced that his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana (Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow), will be released this month.

“The most anticipated day by many has arrived,” he captioned the post. It featured a video of Bad Bunny, 29, being surrounded by paparazzi before he reaches Carbone, where a gentleman greets him, saying, “Don Benito, it’s so nice to see you.”

Later, Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) appears in a black suit and white sunglasses, showcasing his freshly shaved head. Fans in the comments speculate that the shaved head signifies the Puerto Rican star’s return to his trap roots — a time when he sported a shaved head.

The album Nadie Sabe marks Bad Bunny’s fifth studio album, following his previous releases - X100PRE (2018), YHLQMDLG (2020), El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo (2020), and Un Verano Sin Ti (2022).

The anticipation for this new album started building in September when he released his latest single, Un Preview. Through his WhatsApp channel, he hinted at this upcoming project, describing the song as “a small preview of what is coming next year”. Bad Bunny’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana is available now.