Bad Bunny is named the most-streamed artiste on Spotify

SPOTIFY has revealed that rapper Bad Bunny is the most-streamed artiste globally for the third year in a row.

According to Spotify Wrapped, an annual list of most listened songs in a year, the 28-year-old Puerto Rican star accumulated more than 18.5 billion streams, while his album Un Verano Sin Ti, released in May, ranked in the first place for most-streamed global albums.

His song Me Porto Bonito ranked third for most-streamed global songs in the year 2022.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, who released her album Midnights in October, is the second-most streamed artiste, as well as the most streamed female artiste.

She is also in the top place as the most viral artiste in the world.