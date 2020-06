ACTRESS, singer, host and model Adeline Tsen was discovered while she was still in university, and went on to enjoy a great career in TV dramas, and also as a singer.

Best known for playing the antagonist in romantic dramas Bukan Kerana Aku Tak Cinta and Rindu Awak 200%, and for starring in the telefilm Cinta Kucing Parsi, Tsen also joined the hip-hop group One Nation Emcees earlier this year.

Though some of her plans are up in the air due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO), Tsen plans to hit the ground running once it is lifted.

You were still in university when you were offered your first acting role. What made you take it up?

“I was attending UiTM at the time; long story short, it all started when (local film producer) David Teo asked me to be an actress under his company.

“I have to say I was excited, but at the time I was facing a dilemma, as studying and acting at the same time was tough, due to the long hours of shooting. Eventually I managed to pull it off. After I graduated, I decided to become a full-time actress.”

What was your initial career plan?

“Well, at first I just wanted to make money out of it, it was a part-time job, something I tried to combine with my studies just like so many students. But because it became a passion after finishing my degree, I decided to do it full time. Then I realised that singing was also a passion, and just as with acting, I took the opportunities that came my way and gave it my all.”

You are best known for playing antagonists. Is it more fun to play bad girls?

“People started to notice me when I joined Hotel Mania, a musical drama produced by KRU in 2010. After that I stopped for a while and finished my studies. I took a one-and-a-half-year break.

“When I came back to acting after that, I got a role in Bukan Kerana Aku Tak Cinta (my first psycho character role), I still think that’s one of the best roles I’ve ever done. And yes, it is more challenging I have to say, but it is fun and I enjoy playing the ‘bad’ characters.”

Do you think that strong, opinionated women are portrayed in a bad light on TV and in movies?

“Yes, although I feel like things are changing, strong-minded woman are still sometimes portrayed in a bad light in both TV and movies. You are starting to have more and more movies and TV shows where you find strong, leading, powerful women, but those are still a minority.”