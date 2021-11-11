Bakula pays tribute to Stockwell

THOUGH the late Dean Stockwell is known for many things, fellow actor Scott Bakula recalls how he was a generous actor and a person of many talents, as he paid tribute to his Quantum Leap co-star.

Stockwell, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 85, began his acting career as a child and had over 200 film credits to his filmography.

But his most recognisable role came from being opposite Bakula on the NBC drama that ran from 1989 to 1993.

In 1988, Stockwell was nominated for an Oscar for his co-starring role in Married to the Mob.

Though recognitions like this often “lifted” actors to a higher echelon of being sought after in Hollywood, Bakula noted that Stockwell stuck with the fantasy genre TV series.

“All I know is, he never tried to get out or complain, he loved the role and the show and the rest was history,” Bakula revealed in his statement.