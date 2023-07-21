Balancing the spotlight

An insightful conversation with a dual-role dynamo - A Public Relations Professional and Artist Manager in the world of lifestyle and entertainment.

IN the captivating world of lifestyle and entertainment, where glitz, glamour, and talent converge, the unsung heroes working behind the scenes play a pivotal role in shaping careers and maintaining public images. I had this unique opportunity to sit down with a multifaceted individual who effortlessly juggles two integral roles in the industry - that of a seasoned Public Relations Professional and a dedicated Artist Manager. Meet Moses Chan, the powerhouse double act. With a passion for both the limelight and the technical aspects of it, Chan aged 50, has carved a niche for themselves as an adept Public Relations expert and a visionary Artist Manager. With an abundance of experience spanning years in the dynamic world of entertainment, and undergoing training abroad, Chan has been instrumental in guiding the success of many local artists and talents.

The journey where it all begins Beginning his journey a decade ago in the entertainment industry, Chan’s passion led him to make significant strides while working at the satellite television company, Astro. Throughout his career, Chan took on significant roles, including orchestrating high-profile events such as the Astro talent quest pageant and award presentations, where he found immense satisfaction. Chan received extensive training abroad during his tenure with the company. “I had the opportunity to undergo training in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan, where I learned invaluable techniques and practices from seasoned professionals. Observing how renowned TV companies managed productions and interviews with superstars broadened my perspective.” He acknowledged that such enriching opportunities are not always accessible to everyone, but they served as a stepping stone for refining his craft and implementing innovative approaches in the local entertainment industry. After joining NTV7 Media Prima in 2010 and spending two years there, Chan was sent to Sydney, Australia, for training, which further honed his skills in artist management and crafting compelling news stories. In 2012, Chan ventured into artist management, encouraged by his ex-colleagues suggestion that he possessed the right skills for the role. Chan said: “I set up my own platform called Moses Artist Management, which provided me with the chance to work with models seeking management services for job opportunities and representation.” Leveraging his experiences and skills from overseas training, he founded Moses Media, showcasing his growth in the industry. In addition to that, Chan is the founder of Moses Artist Management, focusing on talent representation. He also oversees Moses Media, which specializes in content creation, and Moses Media Production, responsible for shooting and producing high-quality content.

Balancing image and authenticity Beyond the glitz and glamour, Chan also sheds light on the lesser-known aspects of his career as an Artist Manager and the complexities of managing public personas while maintaining authenticity. Steering artists through the labyrinth of the lifestyle and entertainment industry, Chan reveals how he nurtures creativity, strategizes career moves, and prioritises their client’s personal growth and well-being. Chan emphasised that the role of an artist manager is vital in supporting and solving problems for artists. “We handle issues such as payment disputes and requests beyond the contract terms. While some talents may think they can manage on their own, it’s crucial for the artist manager to protect their image and address potential pitfalls, especially when dealing with social media incidents” “Experienced artist managers go beyond just collecting money; they manage client interactions, talent image, and event and product sponsorships,” as Chan explains. Chan also stresses the importance of utilizing social media wisely, recognizing its potential to either benefit or harm individuals. As an artist manager, he educates talents on the significance of maintaining a positive image in the media. He explained that: “The need for influencers and talents to be cautious about their actions, as they can attract both positive and negative media attention, ultimately impacting their careers. Protecting one’s public image is crucial, particularly in the entertainment industry.”

Unraveling the PR persona As a seasoned PR Professional as well, Chan also discusses the challenges of managing public personas. Dealing with social media, media scrutiny, and public fascination can be tricky, but Chan reveals the strategies he employs to maintain clients’ genuine and inspiring public image. He point out that an artist managers play a crucial role in securing media interviews for their clients, from big events to smaller occasions. Knowing how to write a press release becomes valuable for both the talent and their overall image. Maintaining a healthy work-life balance for clients involves understanding their specific needs and challenges. Chan said: “To help clients, artist managers must identify and propose suitable media outlets based on the client’s budget and target audience. Choosing the right media platform ensures effective promotion.” “Clients may sometimes seek additional publicity, and the artist manager must creatively link their products to relevant topics for more exposure.” Being well-versed in the evolving lifestyle and entertainment industry allows Chan to explore various possibilities and opportunities for their client’s success.