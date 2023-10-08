Baldur’s Gate III is taking over Steam

The new entry is smashing records

The game is set in a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired world. – PICS BY LARIAN STUDIOS

SINCE 2020, Baldur’s Gate III has existed in an early access form until its full release on Aug 3, early this month, when it broke all kinds of records, as well as accrued critical acclaim. On Aug 6, Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate III hit a peak of 814,666 concurrent players on Steam. According to SteamDB’s figures, the game stormed the all-time Steam charts over the weekend, displacing Apex Legends from the top 10. The scale of the classic role-playing game’s success has even surprised Larian Studios.

After Baldur’s Gate III broke past 500,000 concurrent players on Steam, Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke exclaimed on Twitter that the reception of the game is not going unnoticed. “Probably should stay away from the IT team for a while; told them they should expect like 100k or so at max,” he tweeted. The previous Baldur’s Gate games were developed by different studios, and this is Larian Studios’ first foray into the series. The studio’s renown was built upon the Divinity series, which saw a spill-over of fans from the latter into this game. Baldur’s Gate III’s reception is also due to the effective manoeuvring of its release.