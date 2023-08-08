Balenciaga’s newest muse

WITH an unprecedented twist on fashion promotion, Balenciaga is set to astound the world once again by enlisting renowned French actress Isabelle Huppert and multifaceted Thai talent PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn as its latest brand ambassadors. The luxury label, owned by Kering, deemed these two individuals perfect representatives of the modern Balenciaga community due to their exceptional creativity, unwavering values, and unique approaches to life.

While the brand has already garnered immense star power through collaborations with A-list celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, and Justin Bieber, this bold move marks an entirely new chapter for Balenciaga. For the first time, the brand has chosen to appoint brand ambassadors to amplify its vision and message.

In his statement to WWD, PP Krit expressed his deep admiration for Balenciaga’s innovative spirit and ethical foundation, which have allowed him to be his true self, showcasing his individuality to the world. Krit’s journey to becoming Balenciaga’s brand ambassador has been paved with remarkable achievements in both the entertainment and music realms.

His breakthrough moment came with his appearance in the music video for MSN, a hit single by the band Helmetheads. Subsequently, his outstanding performances in acclaimed Thai series like I Told Sunset About You (2020) garnered him widespread recognition and adoration. Not stopping at acting, Krit ventured into the music industry under Nadao Bangkok’s music label, releasing his debut single It’s Okay Not To Be Alright in 2021, followed by another successful track titled I’ll Do It How You Like It.

His undeniable talent and contributions have earned him a dedicated global fan base. Balenciaga’s daring move to appoint brand ambassadors signifies a groundbreaking shift in the fashion industry, merging artistry and fashion into a captivating and progressive narrative.

By aligning with Isabelle Huppert and PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn, the brand establishes a dynamic connection with its audience, reflecting the essence of the modern Balenciaga community and its ever-evolving vision.