Barbie makes her big debut with first teaser trailer

HOLLYWOOD’S most intriguing film project is finally unveiled, with a teaser trailer that brings together the evolutionary epiphany of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey and the cheery optimism of Malibu Barbie.

Ever since it was first announced, director Greta Gerwig’s Barbie live-action film project has been the subject of much speculation and even skepticism. After all, how would one begin to portray the tale of one of the world’s most iconic dolls, even with a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles of Mattel soulmates Barbie and Ken.

Over the weekend, audiences got their first look at the film, with a teaser that acted as a hilarious homage to Kubrick’s landmark film. A group of young girls are shown playing with dolls in a barren, desert landscape, as a voiceover reads: “From the beginning of time, since the first little girl existed, there have been dolls.”

Richard Strauss’ song Also Sprach Zarathustra then kicks in, as a larger-than-life, plastic and fantastic Barbie (played to perfection by a winking Robbie) appears before the stunned girls. One of them tosses her own doll into the air, which falls back to earth before morphing into the Barbie logo.

The teaser then reveals quick cuts of scenes from the film, including Barbie looking out over Barbieland, and Ken (Gosling) and a couple of friends dressed in 80s exercise outfits. Also revealed were quick cuts of Issa Rae dressed as a pink-clad presidential candidate, and Simu Liu looking set to get into a dance number with Robbie.

While the plot of the film has been a tightly-guarded secret, there have been rumours that it will involve Barbie and Ken turning into real-life people and entering the modern world, and that Rae and Liu will play alternate versions of Barbie and Ken.

Watch the teaser trailer below: