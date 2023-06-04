‘Barbie’ movie drops second trailer

ONE of the most intriguing film projects of the year, Barbie, has just released its second trailer, giving fans an even closer look at the live-action world of Barbieland.

Oscar nominee Margot Robbie looked cheerfully radiant as the pink clad titular character, with a muscular Ryan Gosling playing her boy toy, Ken. Also featured in the trailer were a star-studded cast who were playing other versions of Barbie and Ken, including Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp and Kingsley Ben-Adir. And right off the bat it appears that Liu and Gosling’s Kens view each other as rivals for Barbie’s attention.

The first Barbie trailer – featuring a nod to Stanley Kubrik’s 2001: A Space Odyssey – officially introduced the world to Robbie’s Barbie, but it didn’t reveal too much about the characters or storyline. Since then it has been revealed that Barbie and Ken have been placed in the real world and are forced to wrestle with the difficulties of no longer being just dolls.

Director Greta Gerwig told Variety that she was “slightly terrified” by the highly-anticipated project, saying: “That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror ... Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘Okay, I probably should do it.’”

Barbie lands in theatres worldwide on July 21.

Watch the new trailer below: