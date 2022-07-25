Beam’s zero emissions mission

The “Drive Something New Today” campaign by Beam Mobility seeks to educate locals on alternative, convenient and more sustainable modes of transport

Beam aspires to provide economical mobility solutions for the first and last mile of connectivity. – DARA SHAIPUDIN/VOXEUREKA

BEAM Mobility, Asia-Pacific’s largest and fastest-growing shared micro-mobility company, just launched its “Drive Something New Today” campaign to demonstrate the significant role that its shared e-scooter service plays in resolving the everyday problem of completing first and last-mile journeys when using public transport. The launc event was held in Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown last week, with the mission to turn ‘little drives’ into better rides and make cities flow better for everyone. Taty Azman, Head of Public Affairs, Beam Mobility Malaysia stated that “Beam’s e-scooters are built for convenience and to encourage people to opt for greener commutes within the city centre.” “With its growing availability in key transit points and destinations around the Klang Valley, the ability to quickly hop on and off an e-scooter to travel door-to-door in minutes gives Malaysians an easy and convenient solution to the first and last mile challenges of public transport usage,” she added. Taty also claims that “this increases the utilisation of public transport while reducing the dependency on private vehicles. The micro-mobility company complements the existing public transit infrastructure by providing simple, accessible, and environmentally friendly ways of navigating the city using e-scooters. Thus, Beam stated that riders save 2.65kg of CO2 emissions for every 10km ride on a Beam instead of a car.”

In a recent survey of micro-mobility users conducted by Beam in May 2022, nearly half of the 1,800 respondents stated that the company’s services had increased their likelihood of using public transportation. In addition, 77% of regular passengers claimed they always, frequently, or occasionally use an e-scooter to access or depart from public transportation. At the same event, Taty elaborated on the technology that it employs to ensure the safety of its passengers. One of the most noticeable characteristics is its speed-limiting system, which caps the e-scooters at 25 km/h, even when travelling downhill, in accordance with the law imposed by the Ministry of Transport Malaysia for micro-mobility vehicles back in June.

“Underneath the Beam e-scooter’s aircraft-grade aluminium chassis lies an efficient electric powertrain and a high-end IoT communications device, both of which combine to assure the safety and responsible operation of its users,” claims Taty. These new models of Beam e-scooters are also fitted with geofencing technology to guarantee e-scooter users remain inside local council-and government-approved micro-mobility vehicle use zones. This ensure the safety of riders, pedestrians, and other vehicles while allowing Beam to identify inappropriate usage or placement of its cars, which can then be addressed instantly. It has also been said that all of Beam’s e-scooters are supplied with batteries that are certified to the strictest fire safety standards. In addition to utilising numerous technologies, Beam ensures the safety of its riders with an in-person safety curriculum known as the “Beam Safe Academy.” The training is conducted by the company’s trained instructors and instructs participants on the proper use of e-scooters. Therefore, the “Drive Something New Today” campaign presents the Beam Booster initiative – a platform that highlights local businesses through Beam’s proprietary virtual parking technology, which the business claims have the ability to boost local economic growth and tourism.