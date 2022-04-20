Beast, a stylishly shot action thriller

Vijay and Pooja Hegde entertain in Nelson Dilipkumar’s action comedy hit

AFTER creating a strong impression with his distinctively engaging films, director Nelson Dilipkumar makes a massive leap to attempt something really bold with Vijay, who is unquestionably one of India’s greatest stars. In Beast, Vijay plays Veera Raghavan, a RAW agent who risks his life to assist in the apprehension of terrorist mastermind Umar Farooq. However, the death of an innocent girl during the mission prompts Veera to resign from his work due to remorse and the betrayal of his support team. One thing leads to another, and our hero gets a girlfriend (Pooja Hegde) and ends up in a mall that has been taken over by terrorists, who demand that the government release their leader, Umar Farooq. His former colleagues who get a hint of his presence at the mall approach him for help. Veera is told by the government that he is their best hope. How Veera saves the hostages in the mall and destroys the terrorists forms the story of Beast.

It’s a basic action-comedy that combines aspects of a hostage situation with terrorists involved. Vijay appears to be in great shape, and his character is undeniably mean. He does not go about preaching what is right or wrong. Only when things become personal does he vow to rescue the mall hostages. And the way his scenes were filmed in the movie will make anyone fall in love with him just because of his charm and screen presence. Beast will keep you entertained, but if you think about the storyline too much, you will notice that the script takes cinematic liberties that will question logic. Pooja Hegde is super attractive and does a good job as Veera’s love interest. The other characters appear to be doing very little. It’s impossible to select a single notable moment from their performances. However, a more powerful antagonist would have improved the film much more. Other than that, Beast will definitely entertain and engage you, regardless of whether you are a Vijay fan or not.