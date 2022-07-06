Beckhams still going strong on 23rd wedding anniversary

ICONIC celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham marked their 23rd year of marriage on July 4.

The duo celebrated their anniversary online by posting social media tributes to each other.

“They say he isn’t funny. They say I never smile. They said it wouldn’t last,” former Spice Girls member Victoria teased on Instagram, under a picture of herself and the Manchester United and LA Galaxy soccer legend.

“David, you are my everything. I love you so much,” she added.

As for David, he shared a throwback clip of his appearance on Sacha Baron Cohen’s Ali G Show, where he was asked if he was “into the Spice Girls” before David met Victoria officially.

“No, but I was into Posh,“ David replied somewhat prophetically, citing his wife’s nickname in the chart-topping girl group.

The quote on the show was repeated in the caption of his post.

“23 years ago today, Posh became Mrs Beckham, but she will always be Posh”.

After meeting Victoria when she attended a Manchester United match in 1997, the couple tied the knot after two years of dating in Ireland.

Together, they share three sons – Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz – and one daughter, Harper.

The oldest of the lot, model and photographer Brooklyn Beckham recently tied the knot with actress Nicola Peltz on April 9.

Through the two decades of marriage, the power couple have made it clear to pass down the right lessons to their growing brood.

Seven years ago, their second son Romeo ran a marathon at just 12 years old, where the money raised through sponsorship was divided between his father’s charity and UNAIDS.

“David and I explain to the children what privileged lives they lead. We tell them that in many places in the world children are hungry, homeless and sick. They all understand how important it is to help others,” Victoria said.

Though long-lasting celebrity marriages such as the Beckhams are rare, they still exist, as seen in Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s 34-year marriage, alongside with Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker’s 25 years together.