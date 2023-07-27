Bell & Ross Exclusive: BR 05 Chrono Green Steel

The new BR 05 Chrono Green Steel celebrates the fusion of nature contemplation and a penchant for urban performance with its green dial. It embodies contemporary architectural design within a chronograph, tailored for urban exploration.

THE inspiration behind Bell & Ross alternates between the sky and sea, yet this Franco-Swiss watch brand, known for its expertise in professional instruments, always remains grounded.

The green dial of the BR 05 Chrono Green Steel breathes fresh life into the urban landscape, elevating the aesthetics of sports and city watches. Green, a colour symbolising luck, nature and hope, serves as an inclusive source of inspiration, resonating with a generation aspiring for renewal and change.

Steel, as a material representing the emergence of new cities, showcases strength and shine. It is only fitting that the components of the 42mm diameter case, with its iconic “rounded square” design emblematic of Bell & Ross, are carved out of stainless steel to manifest the watch’s urban and modern spirit.

The satin-brushed surfaces with polished bevels accentuate the thickness and elegant sophistication, akin to the play of lights in a contemporary city. The structured steel case, complemented by the green dial, seamlessly merges organic and geometric elements, appealing to modern city explorers.

The integration of the steel strap into the case gives the BR 05 Chrono Green Steel a truly contemporary appearance. This design pays homage to watch styles that originated in the 1970s and has been adapted to Bell & Ross’ distinctive identity, resulting in a clear, modern, and graphic timepiece that is versatile and easily readable.

The green dial with light-diffusing effects accentuates its strengths, featuring a chronograph minutes counter at three o’clock and a small seconds counter at nine o’clock. A discreet date aperture is positioned between 4 and 5 o’clock, demonstrating the watch’s focus on essential functionalities.