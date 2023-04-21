Bella Khan premieres Hooray Raya MV

Bella Khan is sharing the joy of Raya with an exciting song release! Bella Khan is a well-known YouTuber who comes up with comedic content. Her flamboyant antics paired with her down-to-earth persona makes her a very lovable online personality. With over 3.4 million followers across YouTube, Instagram & TikTok, Bella Khan is a very relatable icon to her followers as she’s also an entrepreneur and a full-time mom. The song is the brainchild of a strategic partnership between Gushcloud, a digital influencer agency and MFMF., Malaysia’s top artist producer/songwriter group, “Hooray Raya”. The collaboration brings the best of both digital and musical worlds together. The single was released on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms on 7th April 2023 and has amassed over 2,000 plays on Spotify. “Hooray Raya” intentionally strays away from the average traditional-sounding Raya songs with its tongue-in-cheek lyrics that celebrates both the pros and silly, dreaded cons of a festive celebration. The music video, produced by Gushcloud Malaysia was premiered on 14th April 2023 on Bella’s YouTube channel. To highlight the common practice of wearing the most extravagant outfit for Raya, the video starts off with Bella asking her mom where her baju raya is. The chorus also features the lyrics “Baju rayaku slay-ay-ay-ay”.

Bella tries to showcase what everyone would typically experience during a Raya celebration with family and friends, even the annoying parts. What makes the music video stand out is Bella bringing out the typical Raya situations that many can relate to; from aunties comparing houses, bags to how other relatives are faring with their careers or studies. Despite the chaos of preparing for Raya celebrations, the music video also captures the heart-warming moments shared with family during the festivities. The MV Premiere was hosted at Flaaah the Bakery on 14th April 2023 at 2pm with attendance from several influencers like Azfar Heri, Josephine Yap, Yasmin Nadiah, Ashley Chin and more. Hooray Raya is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other major streaming platforms.

