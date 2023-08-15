Bella’s journey to wellness

IN a heartfelt Instagram post, supermodel Bella Hadid opens up about her decade-long battle with Lyme disease, expressing her relief and gratitude as she finally emerges on the other side, “finally healthy.”

The 26-year-old fashion icon’s recent treatment for the illness lasted over 100 days, a challenging journey that she diligently documented with a series of emotional photos. Bella’s struggles began back in 2012, when she was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness caused by the bacterium Borrelia. Since then, she has experienced a multitude of debilitating symptoms that have taken a toll on her physical and mental well-being.

From fatigue and depression to memory disturbances and muscular weakness, the runway star has faced numerous health challenges while striving to maintain her career in the fiercely competitive world of fashion. In her candid post, Bella revealed the heartbreaking reality of living with a chronic illness while enjoying the privileges and opportunities her fame brings.

She spoke of the confusion and isolation she felt while navigating her way through the dark moments, yet never losing sight of the strength to endure. The support of her loved ones, especially her mother, played a pivotal role in keeping her resilient during this arduous journey.

Bella’s journey to recovery wasn’t without its setbacks. She described how Lyme disease had a propensity to attack vulnerable parts of her body, leaving her teeth, jaw, gut, brain, spine, and entire nervous system under siege. However, she found solace in the unwavering dedication of her “genius” doctor and an incredible team of nurses who worked tirelessly to devise a treatment plan and provide her with the best possible care.

Throughout her ordeal, Bella remained committed to spreading awareness about Lyme disease. In a TikTok post, she highlighted the disease’s flare-ups and the various co-infections she encountered. Despite the pain and the invisible suffering she endured for nearly 15 years, she chose to focus on the positive aspects of her journey, cherishing the growth and gratitude it instilled in her.

The fashion industry, too, rallied behind Bella, with companies supporting her even during her periods of illness. Her resilience and determination only strengthened her ties with the industry, making her a role model for those facing similar struggles. As Bella reaches this moment of triumph, she extends a message of hope to others who may be going through their own battles.

She reassures them that the clouds will clear, urging everyone to stay strong, have faith in their journey, and walk in their truth.