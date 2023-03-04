Best celebrity pranks of all time

In celebration of April Fools Day, lets take a look back at some of the greatest celebrity pranks

APRIL FOOL’S DAY is a day full of practical jokes, antics, and perhaps the start of one or more rivalries. Celebrities are just like the rest of us when it comes to wanting to play tricks; in fact, some of them are notorious for pranking their friends or co-stars. Keep reading to find out about some of the funniest pranks that celebrities have played on one another, some of which were caught on camera. -> Ellen DeGeneres’ fake accident The year 2014 saw Ellen DeGeneres pretend to be in an accident while on route to work. Ellen addressed her audience while wearing a neck brace and described what had occurred to her on the way to the studios. The crowd breathed a sigh of relief as she announced her moment of realisation that it was April Fool’s Day and took off the neck-piece.

-> Rihanna pranks Jimmy Kimmel Rihanna surprised the Internet in 2015 when she succeeded in playing a prank on the late-night programme presenter. In one of her best tricks, Rihanna breaks into Kimmel’s bedroom at midnight with the help of his wife, and puts on a live concert with the help of his own talk show team. With a light display and confetti, Rihanna suddenly breaks the stillness with a performance of her smash song B**** Better Have My Money. Kimmel was initially perplexed but quickly realised it was a joke. The gullible Kimmel has also been pranked by Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and Britney Spears.

-> 1 Direction delivers a baby With the help of a producer from Nickelodeon who appeared to be pregnant and was there to prepare the lads for an interview, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction worked together to prank their bandmates in 2012. While talking to the boys, the artificial baby bump-wearing producer suddenly went into ‘labour’. The lads were stunned but prepared to assist, especially Harry Styles, who at one point was supporting the producer. After learning that the encounter was faked and not real, Styles admitted that he had truly believed it would make a wonderful press story.

-> The Adele impersonators BBC Music arranged for Adele to meet many of her impersonators in 2015. The group believed they were attending a TV pilot audition set up by British television personality Graham Norton, unaware that the real Adele was among them, wearing facial prosthetics to disguise her appearance. To confuse the impersonators, Adele changed her voice to sound husky and called herself Jenny. As part of the fake ‘audition’, the impersonators were told to sing Adele’s song Make You Feel My Love. Then, it was ‘Jenny’s turn, and her unmistakable vocals caused them to realise her true identity, and they then joined her in song.

-> Eminem pretended to be a fan In 2008, Eminem called into Shade 45 radio and pretended to be a fan in order to prank fellow rapper LL Cool J. He called in pretending to be “Jason from Miami” and asked to play a game called Name That Tune, where he rapped out LL Cool J lyrics and challenged him to guess which song it was. After performing a few LL tracks that received praise from the Queens rapper, Eminem unveiled himself by rapping his own song Lose Yourself.

-> Drake duped by Ashton Kutcher With the success of his 2003 reality TV programme Punk’d, Ashton Kutcher became known as one of Hollywood’s most recognisable pranksters. One of his most memorable episodes saw him play the ultimate prank on Drake. In the episode, Drake’s car began jerkily shaking when it was parked in a garage, making him think there was an earthquake. Drake was certain that everything was real, especially after Kutcher and his crew inserted phoney earthquake aftershocks. Drake grew increasingly afraid as Kutcher added additional special effects. He was obviously relieved when Kutcher presented himself and clarified that nothing was real.