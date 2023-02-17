Best ice cream spots in Klang Valley

Malaysia can get quite hot at times, so how can we keep cool? By indulging in cool, refereshing, delicious ice cream!

COLD delicacies are most frequently seen in the form of ice cream, which has evolved into a wide range of flavour combinations throughout the years. Ice cream comes in a variety of flavours, from vanilla and chocolate to exotic combinations like gelato. It is continuously changing, yet it is always enjoyable. As a result, ice cream is considered as a symbol of joy and happiness and can be consumed at any time of day or night. We’re fortunate with a wide array of ice cream stores all around us. Here are (in our opinion) the five best ice cream shops in Klang Valley that you should explore with your family, friends, and loved ones. Piccoli Lotti Piccoli Lotti, which translates as “small batches” in Italian, is a gelato shop based in Damansara Kim, which was their first branch before expanding to three more locations in Klang Valley: Subang, Puchong, and Bukit Jalil. This ice cream store specialises in handcrafted gelato handmade with only the freshest, most natural, and best-quality ingredients available – all in small batches to ensure the highest quality, flavour, and texture. There are numerous delectable flavours to taste, including Peruvian Dark Choc, Salted Butter Caramel, Niko Neko Houjicha, Hazelnut Stracciatella, and many more! So make sure to stop by and savour all of their delightful flavours! Address: 45, Jalan SS 20/11, Damansara Kim, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Instagram: @piccolilotti.my

Softsrve One of the best ice cream shops and dessert bars in town. The name of the brand tells it all, as this ice cream store is famous for its soft-serve presentation. Each cup of ice cream would be given with a larger base cup concealing the dry ice that generates the foggy cloud, and what’s more interesting is that it’s absolutely Insta-worthy. Softsrve began operations in Damansara Uptown and has since expanded to other locations including Sri Petaling and Sea Park. The restaurant also serves waffles, premium tea, specialty coffee, iced shaken tea, and iced soda in addition to ice cream. If you’re looking for something unique and Instagram-able, Softsrve is the place to go. Address: 42, Jalan SS 21/58, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Instagram: @softsrve IDC (Ice Dreams Cafe) Another ice cream gem can be found in the heart of Damansara Utama. With its top-notch ice cream flavours, IDC has attracted a large number of ice cream enthusiasts, and you will never be dissatisfied with its variety of flavours. Not only that, but they also have a variety of flavours ranging from vegan to keto-friendly. So, If you have, guests, family members, or friends that have different dietary constraints, this is the place to go because it is guaranteed to be something for everyone. Burnt Salted Caramel and Manuka Honey Yogurt are among the flavours available. Address: 30, Jalan SS 20/10, Damansara Kim, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Instagram: @idc_kl

Fatbaby Fatbaby, known for its salted caramel flavours, is yet another ice cream parlor that serves up some interesting ice cream combinations with waffles. Their waffles are super crispy on the outside yet fluffy on the inside. Fatbaby has truly made a name for itself through this genius combination. Some of the recommended ice cream flavors include earl grey, salted caramel, honeycomb, and peanut butter brownies. You will undoubtedly leave Fatbaby Ice Cream totally satisfied. And guess what? They might be the next competitor for the best ice cream brand in Malaysia. Address: 47, Jalan SS 15/4b, SS 15, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor Instagram: @fatbaby_icecream