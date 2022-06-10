Best running shoes of 2022

The right pair of running shoes could unleash your potential to its highest level. Check out the best running shoes on the market right now

WHETHER you are an avid runner or just a casual one, running shoes definitely play an important role in preserving the comfort and stability that you experience during the run. Unfortunately, there are currently thousands of running shoes available on the market. Is it possible to pick one which suits you? Well luckily, this article will show you the ‘best of the best’ running shoes that promise to enhance your running performance. Bear in mind that picking a pair of running shoes is a personal preference. Study your foot type (such as whether you have wide, narrow, or high arches, or even flat feet), running style, and running terrain before making a decision to buy a pair, as this is a long-term investment that will ensure that you are comfortable while running.

Under Armour HOVR Phantom 3 Dubbed as UA’s most versatile running shoes, the UA HOVR Phantom 3 is the latest evolution of the Phantom franchise since the Phantom 2 launched back in July two years ago. It is a neutral, responsive running shoe designed for speciality athletes training to compete and keep on grinding off-season. There’s no doubt that this fast and stretchy UA HOVR Phantom 3 allows you to sprint through interval after interval with more energy-returning cushioning, reducing impact and propelling you forward. The Phantom 3’s midsole is made with the most recent version of HOVR midsole technology that provides a really good “cushioned feeling underfoot” without sacrificing a lot of strength. Definitely comfortable, reliable running shoes, that will get you from A to B comfortably, whatever speed you decide to travel. The soft, high-performance and highly textured UA Intelliknit upper’s “unbelievable stretch and targeted flex” really does promote flexibility as it locks up your feet inside for better grip. In addition, there is a redesigned heel counter paired with ‘pillowy but firm’ panels that provide a supportive, foot-hugging structure. In addition to improving the fit, moulded details in the midfoot and around the ankle not only make sure the shoe fits better, but also make it more stable and easier to put on.

Saucony Ride 15 Another reliable running shoe on the market, with neutral support and well-balanced PWRRUN cushioning, which makes the Ride 15 both plush and responsive. The hefty layer of Saucony’s PWRRUN cushioning, a breathable mesh upper, and a tweaked fit ensure it cradles the foot on the run. To allow Ride 15 to provide a more comfortable ‘ride’, Saucony accentuated the back edge of the sole’s bevel, which helps prevent slapping while landing on the heel edge of the foot. Compared to previous iterations of the shoe, the Ride 15 has a lighter, more breathable upper, which stops your feet from feeling too hot and sweaty as the temperature rises. It’s also lighter than previous versions of the shoe. The Saucony Ride 15 gives a hassle-free fit and a comfortable feel while also being offered in a broad size. It is a great option for daily training or debuting at local 10-kilometre runs.

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 Prefer more speed? The Nike Vaporfly Next% 2 is the greatest race shoe available on the market today. These shoes are quite famous in major road marathons. The sole of the shoe is still where the magic happens, thanks to the ultra-lightweight, soft, and springy ZoomX foam and the stiff carbon-fibre plate inside that enables you to run with less effort. Aside from it being incredibly lightweight and fitting true to size, the shoe feels fast and looks fast. The special feature of these shoes would probably be the full-length carbon plate, where this midsole is meant to maximise the runner’s energy return. Vaporfly Next 2%’s carbon plates are the most visible among the several carbon plates seen in running shoes available in running stores today. The shoes’ high price tag is the only thing holding them back from being ideal for regular use or as a pair of marathon training shoes. These shoes, in fact, are reserved for the big race. These shoes are perfect for any distance race, from a 10K to a marathon, they will definitely help you set your new personal record. Olympic marathon champion, Eliud Kipchoge, a notable figure who wore these pair at the NN Mission Marathon in Enschede, and won at 2:04:30.

Hoka Mach 5 Hoka’s dedication to innovation is on full display with the release of the Mach 5. After the popularity of the Hoka Mach 4, the brand might have cruised for a long by making only slight modifications to the shoes. Instead, Hoka released the Mach Supersonic as a PROFLY+ test model and then incorporated the new foam into the Hoka Mach 5 to improve the latter’s already advantageous weight/performance ratio. The Hoka Mach 5 provides a plush and relaxed ride with updated foam and a redesigned upper. The best training and racing shoe you can get for the money, offer superior energy returns and a plusher ride than anything else available. On top of that, the Mach 5 is a great shoe to test Hoka for a first timer.