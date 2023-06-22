Beyoncé and Blue Ivy reacted adorably to fans bringing balloons for Blue’s performance

BLUE Ivy Carter has been dazzling audiences while performing with her mother Beyoncé during the singer’s ongoing Renaissance World Tour, and according to new video footage from her most recent performance, she appears to be just as thrilled by her expanding fan base.

During the tour’s scheduled stop in Germany, Bey (lovingly called by Beyonce’s loyal fans) and Blue were photographed beaming onstage as they received blue balloons from the audience after their long-awaited mother-daughter performance.

In a video captured by a fan, Blue Ivy can be seen gazing in awe at thousands of cheering fans, while Beyoncé smiles at her eldest daughter and exclaims, “Give it up for my beautiful Blue!”

The pair wore identical silver Loewe ensembles for the routine, as they had for their previous joint performances during the tour.

Blue Ivy made her first appearance on the tour last month in Paris, where she joined her mother onstage to perform dance routines to The Gift, Beyoncé’s soundtrack for the 2019 remake of The Lion King. During her performance of My Power, Beyoncé asked the audience to “give it up for Blue,“ after which the 11-year-old appeared onstage and danced with ease for the remainder of the song.

Since then, the singer’s eldest child has joined her in additional performances on the European leg of the tour, going viral in fan-captured clips that have earned Blue a growing fan base known as the “Ivy League.” (Members include younger sister Rumi Carter.)

Following Blue’s initial world-shaking performance in Paris, Beyoncé posted a heartfelt tribute to her daughter on Instagram, expressing her love and pride for the performance. “My beautiful firstborn. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,“ the singer wrote alongside a photo of her daughter in action onstage. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”