Beyoncé dropping new album on July 29

FANS have been going crazy on Twitter, trending #SHESCOMING since music icon Beyoncé announced the impending arrival of her upcoming album, Renaissance: Act 1.

The Bey Hive has been watching Bey’s every move since she wiped her socials clean in early June. However, observant fans found a clue when the BeyGOOD Foundation shared a collage of album covers on their Twitter account to celebrate Black History Month, which included an unidentified cover right next to (and pointing at) Brandy’s B7.

Renaissance will be Beyoncé’s first solo album since Lemonade (2016) and the long-awaited project is set to be released on July 29 with 16 tracks on the album.

Recently, Beyoncé also did a stunning photoshoot for British Vogue and explained that the creation of Renaissance was a long process and that the pandemic gave her more time to spend thinking and rethinking every decision.

The album has already been previewed by a select few, including British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who described it as: “Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth. I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul.”