Beyonce joins TikTok and shows fans some love

MEGA superstar Beyonce has officially just made her debut on TikTok.

On Thursday, the Lemonade singer joined the platform, sharing her first video. The clip was a compilation of fans dancing to her latest tune, Break My Soul.

In the caption, she wrote: “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B - #RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL.”

The Break My Soul songstress then went on to tag every creator featured in the video, including rapper Cardi B. Which, of course, garnered support from fans who raved about the post in the comment section.

In fact, Beyonce amassed over 3 million followers upon posting the video. Joining TikTok is only the latest effort that marks her return to the music industry. As confirmed by Columbia Records, Break My Soul will be the first single off her upcoming project, Renaissance.

Fans can expect it to hit shelves on July 29. And according to her social media, the record will be a departure from her previous works, focusing on “escapism in an uncertain time” like this.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” she wrote on Instagram.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.”

She continued: “A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong and sexy as you are.”