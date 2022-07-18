Beyonce requested change to ‘skinny’ Austin Powers poster

Beyoncé is not known as Queen Bey for nothing. The renowned singer and actress has numerous musical awards under her belt, and has both starred in and directed several notable films.

The star’s debut feature film, Austin Powers in Goldmember, marked its 20th anniversary recently, and Vulture celebrated the occasion by releasing an oral history devoted to Beyoncé’s role in the blockbuster comedy as Foxxy Cleopatra.

One of the biggest revelations comes courtesy of the film’s makeup artist Kate Biscoe, who revealed that Beyoncé called out the marketing team for changing her appearance on one of the movie’s posters.

Biscoe described the moment when someone brought Beyoncé a copy of the poster, and asked the star what she thought of it.

Biscoe recalled: “And she says, ‘You made me too skinny. It’s not me.’ Then she did this hourglass shape. And he said, ‘Okay, we’ll fix that.’”

Later Biscoe asked the marketing executive if “it was the first time an actress ask to make her body bigger”.

She added: “He was like, ‘Yes. It’s going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it.’”

The oral history continued with a statement by Goldmember producer John Lyons, who revealed Beyoncé had a “really tough physical regimen and diet” to get in shape for the movie. The singer took on a 1,200-calorie-per-day diet to play Foxxy.

At the time, Beyoncé was just 19 years old, but already was able to display the confidence and dedication to her craft that would make her one of the entertainment industry’s biggest icons.

Fans will be able to see for themselves how far she has come when she releases her seventh studio album Renaissance, which is set to drop on July 29. The first single from the album, Break My Soul, is already a Top 10 hit in several countries around the world.