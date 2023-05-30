Beyoncé's heartfelt homage to Tina Turner

POP DIVA Beyoncé delivered a deeply heartfelt tribute to Tina Turner last Friday during her Renaissance concert stop in Paris.

In a poignant pause amidst her performance, the iconic superstar took a moment to reflect on the immense influence and gratitude she felt towards the late singer. Beyonce openly acknowledged that her very presence on that stage was indebted to the indelible legacy left by Tina Turner.

The American-Swiss star, who had been battling a long illness, sadly passed away at the age of 83 in her home in Switzerland.

“If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner cause I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner. So I want you guys to just scream so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was alive to witness her brilliance,” Beyonce told the crowd.

Prior to the concert, Beyoncé expressed her heartfelt remembrance of Turner on her website. In her message, she conveyed deep gratitude for Turner's inspiration and the path she had paved. Recognising Turner as a symbol of strength and resilience, Beyoncé acknowledged her as the embodiment of power and passion.

The affection between Beyoncé and Turner has been evident throughout the years, as they have publicly showered each other with love and admiration. Their mutual appreciation culminated in a memorable collaboration at the 50th annual Grammy Awards in 2008, where they delivered a high-energy performance of Proud Mary, leaving audiences captivated by their undeniable chemistry and talent.

With a great career over six decades, Turner garnered tremendous recognition and accolades. Her remarkable talent earned her eight Grammy Awards in competitive categories, solidifying her status as a musical icon.

Additionally, she has been honoured with stars on both the illustrious Hollywood Walk of Fame and the prestigious St Louis Walk of Fame, further cementing her place in entertainment history.

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, which commenced earlier this month, marks a significant milestone for the superstar. It is her first solo concert outing in seven years, and fans eagerly await her powerful performances, as she continues to leave an indelible mark on the music industry.