Beyond Darth Vader

NOW fully embracing his role as Anakin Skywalker, Hayden Christensen has once again returned to a galaxy far, far away.

In Ahsoka’s fourth and fifth episodes, Christensen’s Anakin is reunited with his former Jedi apprentice, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

Guiding her in the world between worlds, Anakin helps Ahsoka to resolve her guilt and deliver his final lesson to her: accepting her own legacy, both the good and the bad, to move forward.

More than a Force ghost, Anakin also displays something very few Jedi are actually capable of: adeptly using and switching between both the Light and Dark sides of the Force.

Following the fifth Ahsoka episode, Disney shared a behind-the-scenes featurette of Christensen’s return, where series creator Dave Filoni explains why he brought Anakin back.

“You know, as I was figuring out the story for Ahsoka, I just really thought, ‘Well, there’s an opportunity’, ” Filoni says in the video.

“I could bring Anakin and Ahsoka together.’ It’s just awesome.” Despite the fanfare and overwhelmingly positive reception for Christensen’s portrayal of Anakin in Ahsoka, this is the first time he has returned to the role.

The actor reunited with his prequel trilogy co-star Ewan McGregor in last year’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, playing both Darth Vader and a younger version of Anakin in flashback sequences.

“Putting on the Anakin costume and getting to wear those Jedi robes kind of blow your mind every time,” Christensen says. “I just feel very grateful.”