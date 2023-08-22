Beyond superpowers

A deeper dive into the epic world of Moving

IN a world saturated with superheroes and supernatural tales, Moving emerges as a captivating action series that takes a unique angle on the genre. This original creation, brought to life by director Park Inje and screenwriter Kangfull, delves into the lives of innocent teenagers endowed with extraordinary abilities as they challenge the mightiest governments across the globe. The fusion of exceptional storytelling, remarkable ensemble acting, and a fresh perspective on superpowers has garnered international attention and acclaim. In an exclusive interview, Park Inje and Kangfull provide us with insights into the creative journey behind the 20-episode phenomenon that is Moving.

A father’s inspiration: Director Park Inje’s vision When Park was initially presented with the opportunity to helm Moving, he was immersed in plans for a cinematic endeavour. However, fate intervened, leading him to embrace the world of episodic storytelling. As a recent father himself, the themes of parent-child relationships resonated deeply, driving his artistic curiosity towards unexplored familial dynamics. Unlike previous projects, Park found himself drawn to the narratives of family bonds, and the desire for fresh challenges compelled him to dive headfirst into this extraordinary venture. The untapped potential of the script’s plot devices and blend of genres further ignited his passion, ultimately shaping Moving into a captivating exploration of both the supernatural and the human experience. Crafting a visually distinct experience In a realm already enriched by an array of Hollywood superhero productions, Park knew the importance of offering a distinctive visual experience. The series’ creative team embarked on an extensive research journey, navigating through various references to create a unique cinematic language. Departing from the typical digital-dominated landscape, Moving adopts an analogue approach, crafting scenes that seamlessly blend visceral action with human elements. This strategic decision brings a tactile authenticity to the superpowers, breaking away from the digital norm and adding a layer of realism that deepens the audience’s connection to the characters and their extraordinary abilities.

A directorial challenge One of the central challenges faced by Park was translating the diverse spectrum of superpowers onto the screen. Delineating between parents who have mastered their abilities and the evolving powers of their offspring required a nuanced approach. Park’s guidance directed the veteran actors to embrace their powers with proficiency, while younger cast members embarked on a journey of discovery and growth, portraying the gradual mastery of their latent gifts. This interplay between experience and evolution contributes to the series’ dynamic portrayal of superhuman abilities and offers a fresh perspective on their portrayal in the superhero landscape. Kangfull’s artistic evolution For screenwriter Kangfull, Moving marked a remarkable transition from the realm of webtoons to screenwriting. Kangfull’s aspiration to convey messages of goodness and family dynamics was complemented by the challenge of ensuring entertainment value. The core belief that engaging storytelling could facilitate the dissemination of meaningful messages guided Kangfull’s creative process, leading him to meticulously craft a script that seamlessly merged compelling action with profound human narratives.