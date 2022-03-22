Big Bang is making a big comeback with a bang

BIG BANG is making a comeback on April 5. The news was shared by YG Entertainment, which posted a photo of polaroid with no images except a pitch-black image.

Below, was a caption: “BIG BANG 0 AM APR 5, 2022”. Fans took this as a clue that a single may drop on that day and time.

If true, the much-awaited release comes four years after the group’s last musical effort, the track Flower Road, before going on hiatus to complete their mandatory military service.

Most recently, there was news that the group – now comprising G-Dragon, T.O.P. Taeyang and Daesung – completed filming an upcoming music video.

They were supposed to make a comeback in 2020 but that got cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are also rumours about T.O.P’s contract coming to an end this year, however, he has said that he would participate in the group’s activities, whenever possible.