Big man on campus

THE film Don, directed by debutant Cibi Chakravarthi and starring Sivakrthikeyan, is full of fun, emotions, and amazing music. Don Chakravarthy is a mediocre college student. He has a strict father (Samuthirakani) who is obsessed with grades. Chakravarthy’s father shaves his head as an expression of shame if he fails.
Chakravarthy, who is constantly suffocated, strives hard to escape the cycle, but, like every other Indian student, ends up in an engineering institute, where he attempts to figure out what he is good at. Bhoominathan (SJ Suryah), a college faculty member who is much stricter than his father, adds to his misery. Don, despite its obvious aspects and tropes, is not about what the viewer can foresee.
Suryah’s Bhoomi threatens to be a stereotypical adversary, but his character journey is fascinating. The ease of writing extends not only to the individuals, but also to the broader plot and location. The first half of the film is, predictably, light. It is primarily reliant on comedy and Sivakarthikeyan’s comedic abilities. A few instances, such as the spoof of a famous passage from Baasha, make you grin. However, the universe is essentially built with little logic in its setting.
Don is endearing mainly due to Sivakarthikeyan’s charisma. He imbues the character with a strong sense of conviction and real energy that is difficult to resist. This film has brought out the best in the performer. From impersonation to his signature imitation, he keeps us engrossed in Chakaravarthi’s narrative.
Lead actress Priyanka Arul Mohan is adequate as the hero’s love interest but is given nothing to do. Samuthirakani, who plays the stern father, rushes his lines at first but shines at the finale. The father-son bond is an intriguing subplot that grounds the movie when it veers off course.
The rest of the supporting cast is solid, including Soori as Chakaravarthy’s relative, Bala Saravanan, Vijay and Sivaangi as his buddies, and Aadhira Pandilakshmi as his mother. However, the subplot featuring Raju and Shariq as Chakaravarthy’s college competitors feels contrived. Don also benefits greatly from the songs and background music of composer Anirudh Ravichander, KM Bhaskaran’s cinematography and Nagooran Ramachandran’s editing.
Overall, the film has enough humour and enough poignant moments that, if watched with minimal expectations, makes for decent viewing.
DIRECTOR: Cibi Charkavarthi
CAST: Sivakarthikeyan, SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Samuthirakani
E-VALUE: 7
ACTING: 8
PLOT: 8