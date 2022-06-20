Big man on campus

THE film Don, directed by debutant Cibi Chakravarthi and starring Sivakrthikeyan, is full of fun, emotions, and amazing music. Don Chakravarthy is a mediocre college student. He has a strict father (Samuthirakani) who is obsessed with grades. Chakravarthy’s father shaves his head as an expression of shame if he fails.

Chakravarthy, who is constantly suffocated, strives hard to escape the cycle, but, like every other Indian student, ends up in an engineering institute, where he attempts to figure out what he is good at. Bhoominathan (SJ Suryah), a college faculty member who is much stricter than his father, adds to his misery. Don, despite its obvious aspects and tropes, is not about what the viewer can foresee.

Suryah’s Bhoomi threatens to be a stereotypical adversary, but his character journey is fascinating. The ease of writing extends not only to the individuals, but also to the broader plot and location. The first half of the film is, predictably, light. It is primarily reliant on comedy and Sivakarthikeyan’s comedic abilities. A few instances, such as the spoof of a famous passage from Baasha, make you grin. However, the universe is essentially built with little logic in its setting.