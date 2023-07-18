Big names headline epic music festival

Legends collaborate with the next generation of musical stars

KFC Malaysia cherishes its customers, who have been visiting its restaurants over the past fifty years since the opening of its first outlet in 1973. Now, it want to give back by doing something special. The popular franchise is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a music festival featuring 40 musicians who are some of the country’s biggest legends and emerging talents, promising an extraordinary experience with an epic musical concert. Additionally, there will be a day of activities, games, and cultural performances before the concert. The big names appearing centre stage include Malaysia’s sweetheart, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Amy Search, Ellla, and Misha Omar. The line-up does not end here. Next-generation talents such as Bunkface, Bunga, COEX, DOLLA, Dalia Farhana, Estranged, Evelyn Feroza, Forceparkbois, Insomniacks, Luqman Podolski, Masdo, MK (K-Clique), SOG, and Yonnyboi will perform as well. The KEPCI Music Fest 2023 will take place at three venues: Stadium Malawati on Aug 23, Stadium Larkin, Johor, on Oct 21, and KDCA in Sabah on Oct 6, 2023.

On July 11, the stars ‘descended’ and gathered at Orange Concourse, Sunway Pyramid, for the announcement and launch of the upcoming concert, surprising shoppers and onlookers. Artists were invited to sign under KEPSI Music Fest’s poster wall featuring their name, take photographs, and share with the media what the fans can look forward to about their performances. At the event, QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd CEO and Managing Director Nehchal Khanna said: “We want to show our gratitude to the true heroes of KFC – our customers. They are the ones who have taken us into their homes and hearts and propelled the franchise to where we are today.” Said Nehchal. During his speech, Nehchal recalled a time when eating the famous fried chicken as a child was a special event with family while taking photographs (for memories).

“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, it is with immense pride that we present to you the KEPSI Music Fest 2023. This event will feature a remarkable showcase of homegrown talents and captivating acts, promising an unforgettable experience for all who attend. “The festival, which will be open to everyone, will take place across three locations – Shah Alam, Johor Bahru, and Kota Kinabalu – offering a unique experience that culminates in a concert featuring jaw-dropping musical performances by some of Malaysia’s most beloved artists. “It will be a unique experience, and we will touch all of our customers. We want to make this special, and it’s a tribute to everyone,” added Nehchal.

QSR Brands Chairman Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim also attended the event. The Orange Concourse was turned “red” as per the restaurant’s logo colours, red and white. KFC-themed fun games were set up for the public to take part in, and the iconic mascot, Colonel Sanders, also made a special appearance. The stars spent some time speaking to the various media and bloggers who flocked to the event.

“I have just released a mini album. You have to come to the event, as I will ensure it will be entertaining for my fans,” said legend Siti, who is expected to perform at Larkin, Johor Bahru, on Oct 21. Siti has released her mini album, titled Sitism, with eight tracks. It was released digitally, and fans can expect brand new tracks from the album featuring her remarkable voice. One of Malaysia’s original rockstars, Amy Search, captured everyone’s attention as he appeared in a long red trench coat and sunglasses. He also shared his excitement about his concert. “I am always very excited to be on stage. I would be performing at all three venues,” said Amy Search. Echoing a similar feeling, Ella said, “I feel great, and I can’t wait. I will perform for 20 minutes, and I am still in the process of deciding on the list of songs.”