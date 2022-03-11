BIGBANG’s T.O.P. opens up about mental health

WITH great influence, comes great stress. This is very common, especially with the entertainment industry, no matter which country that industry is in. In South Korea and its booming K-Pop industry, things aren’t so different.

Since their debut in 2006, YG Entertainment’s BIGBANG has been making waves in the K-Pop industry, and the group has left a steady influence to idols and fans worldwide with their music and attitude towards life.

With their fame perpetually increasing and being in an industry that expects an image of perfections, members of BIGBANG have opened up on the hardship of being an idol.

Possibly the most vocal, is T.O.P., who disappeared from the public eye five years ago.

After the announcement that BIGBANG would be making their comeback this year, the idol has been more public about his life in K-Pop, including the dark side.

YG Entertainment’s group BIGBANG has been making waves in K-Pop since their debut in 2006. They’ve been a constant influence to idols and fans worldwide with their music and attitude towards life throughout the years.

In an interview with Prestige Online, T.O.P. discussed his past, present, and future in the K-Pop industry along with some of the harsh realities of being an idol.

During the interview, T.O.P was extremely honest with fans about everything in his life, including his mental health. He explained that since he was young, he has suffered from depression, but art has given him a form of escapism.

“I was born to be sad. I’ve felt extra sensitive compared to other kids since I was young. I knew it and felt it, and spent more time and more effort to get over it by spending time with art,” he said.