Bigger Game Pass library in 2024

MICROSOFT is expected to close its US$69 billion (RM326 billion) acquisition of Activision Blizzard some time next week. At the time of writing, the closure of the deal depends on a final decision being made by the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is the final roadblock.

Leading up to it, on Sept 1, Video Game Chronicle reported that Microsoft plans to bring Call of Duty, Diablo and Overwatch to the Game Pass subscription service, along with “as many Activision Blizzard games as they can”.

However, in an Oct 9 statement, Activision Blizzard revealed the timeline for the games coming to Game Pass.

“As we continue to work towards regulatory approval of the Microsoft deal, we’ve been getting some questions about whether our upcoming and recently launched games will be available via Game Pass,” the Activision Blizzard official account on X (formerly Twitter) said.

“While we do not have plans to put Modern Warfare III or Diablo IV into Game Pass this year, once the deal closes, we expect to start working with Xbox to bring our titles to more players around the world.”

We anticipate that we will begin adding games to Game Pass sometime in the course of next year.”