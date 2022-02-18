Billboard teases Stranger Things fans with new season

EARLIER this week, Netflix posted an interesting update to Twitter: a photo of a billboard that read in upside down font: “Every ending has a beginning.”
While the post did not mention the highly popular horror drama Stranger Things, it didn't take long for fans to realise this tweet had something to do with it.
The dead giveaway was how the message was displayed upside down, which is a blatant reference to the alternate dimension on the Netflix series.
The cyptic message in all likelihood refers to the “Creel House”, which was featured in a September teaser for season four.
The teaser footage showed a family from the '50s moving into a beautiful Victorian-looking abode, but, before long, ominous occurrences begin to plague the family.
Later on, Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) are seen exploring the now abandoned Creel House, which somehow is connected to the deadly world parallel to Hawkins.
In short, season four will possibly have the origin story for the Upside Down, as the past seems to be a key theme to the upcoming season, as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)'s past at Hawkins Lab is teased in a clip from last May.
The footage features Dr. Martin Brenner, a.k.a. “Papa” (Matthew Modine), overseeing a group of children with closely cropped hair and asking, “Eleven, are you listening?”
As expected, the post sent diehard fans into a frenzy, with many begging for a release date.
They were rewarded days later, when Netflix revealed that season four would be released in two volumes, with the first coming May 27 and the second July 1.
Sadly, it was also revealed that the fifth season would be the final one for the series.
Several days ago, actors David Harbour and Noah Schnapp were at the NBA’s New York Knicks-Oklahoma City Thunder game, when they were spotlighted on the arena’s main center scoreboard.
When this happened, Harbour held up his phone with the message: “ST4 is coming sooon, promise”.