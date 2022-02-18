Billboard teases Stranger Things fans with new season

EARLIER this week, Netflix posted an interesting update to Twitter: a photo of a billboard that read in upside down font: “Every ending has a beginning.”

While the post did not mention the highly popular horror drama Stranger Things, it didn't take long for fans to realise this tweet had something to do with it.

The dead giveaway was how the message was displayed upside down, which is a blatant reference to the alternate dimension on the Netflix series.

The cyptic message in all likelihood refers to the “Creel House”, which was featured in a September teaser for season four.

The teaser footage showed a family from the '50s moving into a beautiful Victorian-looking abode, but, before long, ominous occurrences begin to plague the family.

Later on, Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) are seen exploring the now abandoned Creel House, which somehow is connected to the deadly world parallel to Hawkins.