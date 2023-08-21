Billie and Jesse, friends forever

SINGER Billie Eilish and her ex, Jesse Rutherford, continue to be close friends. The Bad Guy singer and the indie rock musician dated for less than a year.

In May, a representative confirmed to People magazine that the couple split “amicably and remain good friends” after dating for less than a year, and now, Eilish is elaborating on their current relationship.

In a recent Instagram story fan Q&A session, the 21-year-old artist was questioned about her relationship status.

When asked if she was currently dating anyone, she emphatically responded with a resounding “NO SIRRRRRR.”

After addressing several more inquiries from her followers, including topics like her pet dog Shark and her current favourite song, Eilish also fielded a question about Rutherford, 31.

In response to this, she clarified that they are very, very good friends only, expressing a sentiment of enduring camaraderie by referring to him as “My homie forever.”

Eilish and Rutherford, who serves as the lead singer of The Neighbourhood band, were last seen spending time together at Coachella in April. Their interactions initially sparked romance speculations in October 2022, when TMZ released images of them dining out in West Hollywood.

Subsequently, they made their relationship known on Instagram with a very pointed couple’s Halloween costume, playfully addressing the subject of their age difference.

Eilish dressed up as a baby, while Rutherford humorously portrayed an elderly man.

Their public appearances as a couple extended to the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 in November, where they made their debut on the red carpet donning coordinated bedtime-themed ensembles.

As their relationship unfolded, they were seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in March and even celebrated Easter as a couple in April.

However, their romantic journey took a turn in May when Eilish’s spokesperson confirmed to People magazine that the pair had mutually decided to part ways.

The representative clarified, “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” Eilish’s rep stated in a statement at the time, adding, “All cheating rumours are false. Both are currently single.”