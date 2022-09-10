Bindi Irwin talks about raising ‘role model’ daughter

THE most recent volume in the bestselling Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls series, 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers, highlights excellent young women who are now making a difference in the world.

The girls and women in the book come from all countries and social groups, but they all have the same aim, which is to make a difference. Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Greta Thunberg, and Emma Raducanu are among the 30 and under authors, artists, and editors whose work is included in 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers, which has a foreword by conservationist and TV personality Bindi Irwin.

Irwin is a proud mother to one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior, who she shares with husband Chandler Powell.

She wrote: “I am thrilled to have my beautiful daughter reading this series growing up, as I know she will be empowered by the incredible stories shared. It was an honour to write the foreword to this book and I hope to encourage future generations to believe in their power to make a difference in the world.”

She went on to say that the experiences of these young women have greatly motivated her, and she believes that everyone who reads their stories would feel the same way. The girls and women in these works are actually changing the world and leaving enduring legacies.

In a joint interview, Bindi’s mother Terry told Yahoo Entertainment that she let Bindi join her in addressing guests about their magnificent fauna because she wanted Bindi to feel comfortable with public speaking.

”I felt that if she could learn about wildlife and teach others by speaking to a large crowd, she would be able to gain the confidence to be a leader in her chosen field,” she said.

Speaking in the same interview, Bindi expressed her desire for baby Grace to be motivated to succeed in whatever that she attempts and claimed that she will always be there for her to rely on. Meanwhile, Terry expressed her hope that Grace will be a changemaker for women.

“I would like her to have the opportunity to be a role model through her specific passions in life. Whatever her chosen field, I hope I can give her the tools and confidence to be a leader and an inspiration to other girls.”