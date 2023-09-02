Birthdays in the month of Love

Here's a list of your favorite celebrities who will be celebrating their birthdays in February

DO you know who has a birthday coming up? Is it your favorite celebrity, singer, or athlete? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Check out who is having a birthday and wish them a Happy Birthday! Harry Styles, Feb 1, 1994 One Direction's youngest member was Harry Edward Styles. He is presently signed to Columbia Records as a solo artist. Harry Styles released his debut solo song Sign of the Times on April 7, 2017, followed by his debut album Harry Styles on May 12. In 2021, he became the first member of One Direction to win a Grammy Award for his tune Watermelon Sugar in the Best Pop Solo Performance category

Shakira, Feb 2, 1977 Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll is a Colombian pop singer and dancer who has won numerous Grammy, Latin Grammy, and American music awards. She is known for songs such as Whenever, Wherever and Hips Don't Lie . She is the best-selling Colombian singer of all time, with more than 70 million albums sold worldwide, and she has also acted as a judge on the popular singing competition show The Voice . Henry Golding, Feb 5, 1987 Henry Ewan Golding is a British-Malaysian actor and television host. Since 2014, Golding has been a presenter on BBC's The Travel Show . He is well-known for his film roles, including Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians and the lead character in the action-adventure Snake Eyes.

Neymar, Feb 5, 1992 Neymar da Silva Santos Jnior, nicknamed Neymar, is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team. He is recognized as one of the best players in the world, as a prolific striker and famous playmaker. Neymar is one of just three players to have scored at least 100 goals for three different clubs. Cristiano Ronaldo, Feb 5, 1985 Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr and captains the Portugal national team. Ronaldo is widely recognized as one of the greatest players of all time, having won five Ballon d'Or trophies and four European Golden Shoes, the most by a European player. He has won 32 trophies in his career, including seven league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, the UEFA European Championship, and the UEFA Nations League. He is one of the rare players with over 1,100 professional career appearances and over 800 recognized senior career goals for club and country. He is the only player to have scored in all five FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Kim Soo Hyun, Feb 16, 1988 Kim Soo-hyun is a South Korean actor who is one of the highest-paid in the country. He made his television debut in 2007 with the family sitcom Kimchi Cheese Smile. He went on to star in the television dramas Dream High (2011) and Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), as well as the box office hits The Thieves (2012) and Secretly, Greatly (2013). His performance as King Lee Hwon in Moon Embracing the Sun earned him the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actor - Television. Kim rose to prominence with the fantasy romantic comedy My Love from the Star (2013-14) and the variety-drama The Producers (2015), which earned him three Daesang awards (Grand Prize). He enlisted to finish his necessary military service after the box office flop Real (2017). He made his acting comeback with the romantic comedyIt's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) and the thriller One Ordinary Day (2021).