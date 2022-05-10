Black Panther sequel trailer showcases new suit

AFTER the teaser for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was shown at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the anticipation began to build for the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for various reasons, even if little else was known about the film.

Now, the official trailer has been released, revealing much more that fans can expect when the film premieres on Nov 11.

In the new trailer, we finally got an extended look at Namor and his underwater kingdom. Earlier last month, it was revealed that the kingdom will not be based on Atlantis, as it is in the comics, but on the mythical Aztec paradise Talocan.

Namor actor Tenoch Huerta confirmed last month that his character will be a mutant, which the trailer also shows with the character flying using tiny wings on his feet.

One new addition to the franchise will be Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a child prodigy who builds Ironheart, a suit inspired by Tony Stark’s Iron Man suits, as seen in several new scenes in the trailer.

The trailer additionally provided a clearer look at the new Black Panther suit, which appears to be worn by a woman given the more feminine figure in the costume.

It is unknown whether it will be Shuri, Nakia or Okoye who will be taking over the mantle that was previously held by T’Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman), and it is a surprise the film is keeping close to its chest until release.

In a recent interview, director Ryan Coogler revealed that he considered walking away from not just the Black Panther sequel but filmmaking in general after Boseman’s death.

“It hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?’” Coogler said.

However, after revisiting memories he shared with Boseman, Coogler realised he couldn’t quit and found a passion to return to Wakanda with a greater vision of expansion.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the final film in the MCU’s Phase Four.

Watch the new trailer below: