BLACKPINK concert tickets on sale from Nov 15

CALLING all BLINKS! Ticket sales to legendary K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK’s highly-anticipated concert here on March 4, 2023 will begin next week.

The show’s promoter, Live Nation Malaysia, announced that the ticket sales would be staggered into three consecutive sessions; beginning with the first described as a Weverse Fan Club Pre-sale block on Nov 15 from 10am to 11.59pm.

This will be followed by a Live Nation Member Pre-sale block happening on Nov 16 from 10am to 11.59pm.

Ticket sales will then be officially opened to the general public on Nov 17 from 10am onwards.

Fans can purchase tickets to the concert on the GoLive website or the GoLive Ticketing App.

The red-hot quartet made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa will be performing for fans at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. The concert is part of their highly-anticipated Born Pink world tour, which is a celebration of the group’s Born Pink album, launched in September.

The album’s first single, Pink Venom, topped the national charts of 10 countries when it was released, and subsequent singles Shut Down and Ready for Love have also proven to be chart successes.