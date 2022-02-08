BLACKPINK dance video hits 1 billion views

BLACKPINK has just reached a major YouTube milestone!

The YG Entertainment girl group has become the first K-Pop act to have a dance practice video reach 1 billion YouTube views, with the dance practice for their 2020 single How You Like That setting the record on Feb 7.

The video had reached 900 million views back on Nov 7, 2021, meaning the video accrued an additional 100 million views in an impressive 92 days.

This is just the latest record for the K-pop supergroup. Other BLACKPINK content that has surpassed 1 billion views includes the music videos for DDU-DU DDU-DU at 1.8 billion, Kill This Love at 1.5 billion, BOOMBAYAH at 1.3 billion, As If It’s Your Last at 1.1 billion, and How You Like That at 1 billion.