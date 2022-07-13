BLACKPINK fans angry over Jisoo ‘disrespect’

BLACKPINK fans are angry over an article in Rolling Stone Korea that claimed that Jisoo “does not possess the most outstanding talent” in the group.

The article, which has since been amended, stated that “Jisoo does not possess the most outstanding talent in the group as a vocalist or dancer, but her growth is much more apparent.”

Fans took to social media, especially Twitter, to express their anger over the perceived disrespect against the singer, and demand the magazine apologise to Jisoo for the backhanded statement.

In addition, fans also noted that the same article appeared to be taking a swipe against Jisoo’s bandmate Lisa, who is originally from Thailand, with a line pointing out the latter’s “exotic appearance” and referring to her as a “foreign member” of the group.

Such topics are sensitive for BLACKPINK fans, as Lisa has been the subject of racist and xenophobic attacks in the past.

While the magazine has since amended the online version of the article, removing most of the contentious phrases, fans are still demanding that the publication offer up a formal apology.