BLACKPINK’s Jennie blocks followers after photo leak

RUMOURS have been circulating that BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’s V have been dating, but there has been no confirmation from either party. Speculation became even more heated after photos of the two supposedly on holiday together on Jeju Island surfaced online in May.

Since then, more and more photos have been leaked online by a Twitter user under the name gurumiharibo, including intimate photos of Jennie and V.

More recently, a photo showing Jennie taking a selfie of herself and V was leaked, and identified as having been taken in the entryway of V’s home. This led her fans to suspect that Jennie’s private Instagram account had been hacked, and the photos may have been taken from there.

This reportedly led Jennie to block most followers on her private Instagram account, and she has since unfollowed almost everyone.

Fans now suspect that the person who leaked the photos is a mutual friend of both Jennie and V, and have increased calls for the artistes’ agencies to protect their privacy.