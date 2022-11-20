BLACKPINK’s Jennie learned to care for herself during world tour

BLACKPINK rapper Jennie shared how she went through burnout while on her first world tour, but thanks to her experiences, she has learned to care for herself, physically and mentally.

During the K-pop supergroups’ first tour, In Your Area, Jennie was not very aware of the struggles and challenges of performing consecutively in multiple cities.

She started out eager to give her best, and ended up burning out physically and mentally.

But this time around, during the group’s Born Pink World Tour, Jennie has learned to check in with her physical and mental health and maintain a balance in work and personal life. She is making sure to keep a healthy mindset.