BLACKPINK’s Jennie talks about debut in ‘The Idol’

K-POP star Jennie from BLACKPINK recently shared her excitement about her upcoming acting debut in the highly anticipated HBO series, The Idol.

In an exclusive profile with WWD, Jennie expressed gratitude and a range of emotions, saying: “It’s overwhelming, but I’m thankful. All of those things at the same time.”

She added: “Especially as it’s the first step in my acting career, I was honoured to be able to come.”

Speaking to the outlet while attending her first Cannes Film Festival, Jennie also stated that she’s “been admiring” Idol co-creator Sam Levinson “for a very long time.” The BLACKPINK singer went on to say that the Euphoria showrunner took the subject matter seriously.

“I trusted Sam to be collaborative with all the scenes we would be working on together because it was about the industry. The fact that it was about the music industry fascinated me, and I thought I could bring something to the role,” she said.

“It was an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything. Sam wanted me to just be myself.”

Jennie added that starring in the music industry drama was very different from starring in BLACKPINK’s captivating music videos for hits like Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du, Pink Venom, and more.

“It definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” she said. “It was like, breaking a wall for me.”

Jennie stars in The Idol alongside Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, Rachel Sennott, Dan Levy, and others. The star-studded series will air on HBO (Astro Ch 411) on June 5, 2023.