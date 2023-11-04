BLACKPINK’s Jennie watches ‘Kill Boksoon’

BLACKPINK’S Jennie’s favourite show right now is Kill Boksoon, and we know this because she posted a video clip on her Instagram story with the words: “I’m Boksoon unnie’s fan. My favourite show right now.”

Kill Boksoon, starring Jeon Do-Yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, and Kim Si-a, premiered on Netflix late last month. It’s about a single mother, who is also a lethal killer, trying to strike a balance between work and life.

The film premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on Feb 18 this year, and has received a lot of attention since its release.

Currently, Jennie is on her Born Pink World Tour with the rest of BLACKPINK, which began last October in Seoul, South Korea, and will end on July 15 in Paris, France, after the K-pop super quartet has finished performing in 21 countries.

The group recently completed a North American tour with 14 shows in seven cities, including the Hyde Park British Summer Time Festival in the United Kingdom and Coachella in the United States, with several additional dates added to the tour.

BLACKPINK will next be performing at the Singapore National Stadium on May 13 and 14.