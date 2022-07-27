BLACKPINK set for return to the charts

BLACKPINK is currently filming the most expensive music video for their much-awaited comeback next month, according to YG Entertainment.

In a statement to the media, the agency said the music video involves a high production cost, and that their “thorough plan’ is proceeding smoothly.

The music video, for the single Ready for Love, is to be released on July 29, 2020.

BLACKPINK will also be launching a series of projects, beginning with a collaboration concert with PUBG Mobile and an August comeback and world tour later in the year.

The tour is said to be the biggest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.

BLACKPINK’s last music release was The Album on Oct 2, 2020. One of the famous songs includes How You Like That, which reached number one on charts worldwide, Ice-cream, and Lovesick Girls.

The album sold more than a million copies in the first month, and even entered the US Billboard 200 chart.