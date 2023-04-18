BLACKPINK set the Coachella stage ablaze

BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose delivered a powerful performance at this year’s Coachella event, which was described as “legendary” by fans who attended.

On top of that, the group surprised the audience by showing their love for South Korea.

The K-pop girl band performed their iconic songs like How do you like that? and Tally from the Born Pink album, dancing in synchronised steps with other dancers and combining a lights show, fireworks, and drone-powered 3D performances.

But what caught the audience’s eye was the way elements of Korean traditional art were incorporated spectacularly into their performances.

They used ‘dancheong’ (refers to traditional design and colour) for the main stage as well, during Jisoo’s solo performances.

The traditional patterns were also used on Jennie’s stage outfit. One of the most outstanding moments of the show was the dancers’ rendition of the “Buchaechum”, a traditional Korean dance performed with fans.

In the end, the group bade their farewells in Korean, and this made many Koreans feel proud of the group for bringing their traditional art and language to the world stage.