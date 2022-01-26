BLACKPINK surprises fans with OT4 livestream

FANS around the world have been voicing their disappointment with YG Entertainment since it has been over a year without a BLACKPINK comeback, and no future plans have been confirmed ever since The Album that was released back in October 2020.

While BLINKs are enjoying each BLACKPINK member’s individual content, they are desperate for a new comeback as a group.

Well, it looks like BLACKPINK have heard their BLINKs’ cries for them to reunite! On Jan 25, BLACKPINK did a livestream after a long hiatus with all four members.

This is the first time the members have been together in the same frame since their 5th debut anniversary livestream, which is why fans are sobbing over their appearance together. The livestream started off with Jisoo and Lisa, who were then joined by Rose and Jennie.

During the livestream, although no information was given about their new comeback, fans were satisfied to see the girls interacting happily. When asked about their comeback Jisoo jokingly replied: “Never, Never!”