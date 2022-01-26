BLACKPINK surprises fans with OT4 livestream

FANS around the world have been voicing their disappointment with YG Entertainment since it has been over a year without a BLACKPINK comeback, and no future plans have been confirmed ever since The Album that was released back in October 2020.
While BLINKs are enjoying each BLACKPINK member’s individual content, they are desperate for a new comeback as a group.
Well, it looks like BLACKPINK have heard their BLINKs’ cries for them to reunite! On Jan 25, BLACKPINK did a livestream after a long hiatus with all four members.
This is the first time the members have been together in the same frame since their 5th debut anniversary livestream, which is why fans are sobbing over their appearance together. The livestream started off with Jisoo and Lisa, who were then joined by Rose and Jennie.
During the livestream, although no information was given about their new comeback, fans were satisfied to see the girls interacting happily. When asked about their comeback Jisoo jokingly replied: “Never, Never!”
The members continued to tease Jisoo on her role on Snowdrop which made BLINKs happy about how the members seems so comfortable talking about the series.
Fans were touched at the unexpected BLACKPINK lineup and went to Twitter to share their excitement:
“As a fan of BLACKPINK, seeing 4 girls appearing together like this is enough to hold a big party.”
“It’s been a long time since their last group livestream. This is so exciting.”
“My heart is full, excuse me while I sob at the corner.”
Another comment read: “Sorry but we have a winner now! Friends and worked with Jisoo, Lisa called him oppa, Rose talked about Youngsoo kiss, Jennie is jealous of him because of the interview. Jung Hae-in is the definition of a successful Blink, no one is on his level.”
During the livestream, BLACKPINK also sang a part of Kill This Love to celebrate the song reaching 1.5 billion views.
Before ending the livestream, Jennie shared about their BLACKPINK’S group comeback by saying: “I cannot tell you the exact time of the comeback. But we are practicing really hard. We will meet each other again soon. Wait for us, BLINKs!”